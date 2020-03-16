Needham Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Faro Technologies (FARO)

In a report released today, James Ricchiuti from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Faro Technologies (FARO). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $47.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 56.7% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as SolarEdge Technologies, Benchmark Electronics, and Teledyne Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Faro Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $76.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Faro Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $49.7 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $5.76 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

FARO Technologies, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals.