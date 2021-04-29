Needham Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Facebook (FB)

Needham analyst Laura Martin maintained a Hold rating on Facebook (FB) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $307.10, close to its 52-week high of $315.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.5% and a 66.6% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Peloton Interactive, World Wrestling, and CuriosityStream.

Facebook has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $354.00, implying a 15.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $335.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $315.88 and a one-year low of $182.56. Currently, Facebook has an average volume of 18.79M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 211 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FB in relation to earlier this year.

Social networking company Facebook, Inc. develops applications that enable people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other devices. The firm’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and Oculus. Its revenue comes primarily from advertising. The company was founded by Mark Zuckerberg, Dustin Moskovitz, Chris R. Hughes, Andrew McCollum, and Eduardo P. Saverin on February 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Menlo Park+D9, CA.

