Needham Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Caleres (CAL)

Needham analyst Rick Patel maintained a Hold rating on Caleres (CAL) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.98, close to its 52-week low of $3.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Patel is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -20.3% and a 22.7% success rate. Patel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Designer Brands, Capri Holdings, and Ralph Lauren.

Caleres has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.00, representing a 139.5% upside. In a report issued on March 12, Susquehanna also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $9.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $28.50 and a one-year low of $3.12. Currently, Caleres has an average volume of 605.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 47 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Caleres, Inc. engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family.