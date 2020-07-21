Needham Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Silicon Laboratories (SLAB)

Needham analyst Rajvindra Gill reiterated a Buy rating on Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) today and set a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $105.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 58.0% success rate. Gill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Everspin Technologies, and Smart Global Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Silicon Laboratories is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $114.60.

Silicon Laboratories’ market cap is currently $4.6B and has a P/E ratio of 304.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.83.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 63 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SLAB in relation to earlier this year.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc. designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio & radio, modems and TV & video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.