Needham Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Nova Measuring (NVMI)

In a report released today, Quinn Bolton from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Nova Measuring (NVMI), with a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $39.88, close to its 52-week high of $40.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 25.8% and a 73.8% success rate. Bolton covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Advanced Energy Industries, and Ultra Clean Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nova Measuring is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $41.25.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $40.51 and a one-year low of $22.71. Currently, Nova Measuring has an average volume of 69.88K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. providing metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. It offers in-line Optical and x-ray stand-alone metrology systems, as well as integrated optical metrology systems, which are attached directly to wafer fabrication process equipment.