Needham Sticks to Their Buy Rating for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (MTSI)

Needham analyst Quinn Bolton maintained a Buy rating on MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (MTSI) today and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 24.1% and a 72.2% success rate. Bolton covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Energy Industries, Ultra Clean Holdings, and Skyworks Solutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings with a $30.40 average price target, an 11.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 15, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $30.35 and a one-year low of $12.33. Currently, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings has an average volume of 455K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 42 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MTSI in relation to earlier this year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.