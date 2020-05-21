Needham Sticks to Their Buy Rating for KVH Industries (KVHI)

In a report released today, Richard Valera from Needham maintained a Buy rating on KVH Industries (KVHI), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Valera is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 62.5% success rate. Valera covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Trimble Navigation, and Altair Engineering.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for KVH Industries with a $13.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $11.64 and a one-year low of $6.36. Currently, KVH Industries has an average volume of 64.69K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 64 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of KVHI in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

KVH Industries, Inc. engages in the provision of internet, television, and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation. The Mobile Connectivity segment comprises of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions. The Inertial Navigation segment includes digital compass and fiber optic gyro-based navigation and guidance systems. The company was founded by Robert W.B. Kits van Heyningen, Martin A. Kits van Heyningen and Arent H. Kits van Heyningen in 1982 and is headquartered in Middletown, RI.