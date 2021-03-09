Needham Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Graybug Vision (GRAY)

Needham analyst Serge Belanger maintained a Buy rating on Graybug Vision (GRAY) today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 48.9% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Graybug Vision with a $30.60 average price target, a 178.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 5, Wedbush also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $41.00 price target.

Graybug Vision Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve.