Needham Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Genpact (G)

In a report released today, Mayank Tandon from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Genpact (G), with a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.94, close to its 52-week high of $45.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.7% and a 69.4% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bottomline Technologies, Sapiens International, and Euronet Worldwide.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Genpact is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $49.40, which is a 9.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 30, Robert W. Baird also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Genpact’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $88.12 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $79.15 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 51 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of G in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2019, Patrick Cogny, the SVP of G sold 30,000 shares for a total of $1,203,600.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services, and information outsourcing. It focuses on designing and running intelligent operations and transformation services, which provides digital, consulting and analytics services. The company was founded by Pramod Bhasin in 1997 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.