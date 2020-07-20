Needham Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Genocea Biosciences (GNCA)

In a report released today, Chad Messer from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Genocea Biosciences (GNCA), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.0% and a 53.1% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Aeglea Biotherapeutics, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Genocea Biosciences with a $15.67 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Genocea Biosciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $12.85 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $15.57 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of cancer vaccines. It uses its proprietary technology platform ATLAS, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Its product candidates include GEN-003, an investigational immunotherapy for the treatment of genital herpes; and GEN-009, a neoantigen cancer vaccine. The company was founded by Robert Paull and Kevin J. Bitterman on August 16, 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.