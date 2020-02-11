Needham Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Euronet Worldwide (EEFT)

Needham analyst Mayank Tandon reiterated a Buy rating on Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) today and set a price target of $175.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $144.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.9% and a 70.0% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bottomline Technologies, Sapiens International, and Paypal Holdings.

Euronet Worldwide has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $181.67.

Based on Euronet Worldwide’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $138 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $60 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 31 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers and individual consumers. It operates through the following business segments: EFT Processing, Epay and Money Transfer.