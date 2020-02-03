Needham Sticks to Their Buy Rating for DSP Group (DSPG)

Needham analyst Rajvindra Gill reiterated a Buy rating on DSP Group (DSPG) today and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 58.7% success rate. Gill covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Everspin Technologies, and Smart Global Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for DSP Group with a $18.67 average price target.

Based on DSP Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $484K. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $321K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 12 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DSPG in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2019, Yair Seroussi, a Director at DSPG sold 15,000 shares for a total of $227,250.

DSP Group, Inc. engages in the provision of wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Office segment comprises of portfolio solutions for VoIP terminals.