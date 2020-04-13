Needham Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Danaher (DHR)

In a report released today, Stephen Unger from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Danaher (DHR), with a price target of $187.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $145.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Unger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 63.0% success rate. Unger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Myriad Genetics, Thermo Fisher, and PerkinElmer.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Danaher with a $161.67 average price target, which is a 10.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 30, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $155.00 price target.

Based on Danaher’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.84 billion and net profit of $1.28 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.52 billion and had a net profit of $747 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 86 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DHR in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in February 2020, William King, the SVP, Strategic Development of DHR sold 26,370 shares for a total of $4,225,041.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines. The Diagnostics segment comprises of analytical instruments, reagents, consumables, software, and services that hospitals, physician’s offices, reference laboratories, and other critical care settings use to diagnose disease and make treatment decisions. The Environmental & Applied Solution segment offers products and services that help protect important resources and keep global food and water supplies safe. The company was founded by Steven M. Rales and Mitchell P. Rales in 1969 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

