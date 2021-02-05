Needham Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Camtek (CAMT)

In a report issued on January 8, Quinn Bolton from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Camtek (CAMT), with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $26.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 46.4% and a 80.1% success rate. Bolton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Axcelis Technologies, and Allegro MicroSystems.

Camtek has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.67, a -5.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 25, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

Based on Camtek’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $40.06 million and net profit of $6.02 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $32.47 million and had a net profit of $4.16 million.

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs. It also provides tailor-made solutions in line with customers’ requirements. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.