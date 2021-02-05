Needham Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Camtek (CAMT)

Howard Kim- February 5, 2021, 4:16 AM EDT

In a report issued on January 8, Quinn Bolton from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Camtek (CAMT), with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $26.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 46.4% and a 80.1% success rate. Bolton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Axcelis Technologies, and Allegro MicroSystems.

Camtek has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.67, a -5.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 25, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Camtek’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $40.06 million and net profit of $6.02 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $32.47 million and had a net profit of $4.16 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs. It also provides tailor-made solutions in line with customers’ requirements. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts