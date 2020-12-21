Needham Sticks to Its Hold Rating for SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)

In a report released today, James Ricchiuti from Needham maintained a Hold rating on SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $314.50, close to its 52-week high of $322.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.4% and a 68.4% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Teledyne Technologies, Benchmark Electronics, and Faro Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for SolarEdge Technologies with a $274.08 average price target.

SolarEdge Technologies’ market cap is currently $16.11B and has a P/E ratio of 93.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 19.39.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 116 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SEDG in relation to earlier this year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. engages in the operation of inverter solution for the harvesting and managing of photovoltaic solar power. The company’s products include power optimizer, inverter and monitoring portal. It offers residential solutions, commercial solutions, and grid services. The company was founded by Guy Sella, Lior Handelsman, Yoav Galin, Meir Adest and Amir Fishelov in 2006 and is headquartered in Hod HaSharon, Israel.

