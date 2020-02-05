Needham Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Snap (SNAP)

In a report released today, Laura Martin from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Snap (SNAP). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.98, close to its 52-week high of $19.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.1% and a 62.5% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as World Wrestling, Walt Disney, and ViacomCBS.

Snap has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.58, representing an 11.4% upside. In a report issued on January 21, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $19.76 and a one-year low of $8.04. Currently, Snap has an average volume of 20.34M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 148 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SNAP in relation to earlier this year.

Snap, Inc. engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application. The company’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C. Murphy in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

