Needham Sticks to Its Hold Rating for GSI Technology (GSIT)

In a report released today, Rajvindra Gill from Needham maintained a Hold rating on GSI Technology (GSIT). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 60.2% success rate. Gill covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Everspin Technologies, and Smart Global Holdings.

GSI Technology has an analyst consensus of Hold.

The company has a one-year high of $9.00 and a one-year low of $6.86. Currently, GSI Technology has an average volume of 25.52K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GSIT in relation to earlier this year.

GSI Technology, Inc. engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment. It also offers services to the ongoing needs of the military, industrial, test and measurement equipment, automotive and medical markets for SRAMs .The company was founded by Lee-Lean Shu and Robert Yau in March 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.