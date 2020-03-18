Needham Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Extreme Networks (EXTR)

In a report released today, Alex Henderson from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Extreme Networks (EXTR). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.10, close to its 52-week low of $2.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 44.4% success rate. Henderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Optoelectronics, Lumentum Holdings, and Ceragon Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Extreme Networks is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.50.

Based on Extreme Networks’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $23.54 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $7.2 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 28 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of EXTR in relation to earlier this year.

Extreme Networks, Inc. engages in providing software driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.