Needham Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Columbia Sportswear (COLM)

Needham analyst Rick Patel maintained a Hold rating on Columbia Sportswear (COLM) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $93.75, close to its 52-week high of $99.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Patel is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 19.8% and a 49.6% success rate. Patel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lululemon Athletica, Capri Holdings, and Revolve Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Columbia Sportswear is a Hold with an average price target of $91.00, implying a 0.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 2, Pivotal Research also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $92.00 price target.

Based on Columbia Sportswear’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $701 million and net profit of $62.75 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $907 million and had a net profit of $119 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 88 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of COLM in relation to earlier this year.

Columbia Sportswear Co. engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada. The company was founded by Paul Lamfrom and Marie Lamfrom in 1938 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.