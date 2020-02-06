Needham Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Coherent (COHR)

Needham analyst James Ricchiuti maintained a Hold rating on Coherent (COHR) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $149.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 64.5% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as SolarEdge Technologies, Benchmark Electronics, and Teledyne Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Coherent with a $183.75 average price target.

Coherent’s market cap is currently $3.61B and has a P/E ratio of 67.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.79.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of COHR in relation to earlier this year.

Coherent, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS) business segments.