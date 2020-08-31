Needham Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Caleres (CAL)

In a report released today, Rick Patel from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Caleres (CAL). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Patel is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 38.2% success rate. Patel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Columbia Sportswear, G-III Apparel Group, and Lululemon Athletica.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Caleres is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $24.87 and a one-year low of $3.12. Currently, Caleres has an average volume of 915.2K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Caleres, Inc. engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men. The Other segment covers corporate assets, administrative expenses, other costs, and recoveries that are not allocated to the operating units. The company was founded by George Warren Brown in 1878 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.