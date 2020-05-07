Needham Sticks to Its Hold Rating for 3D Systems (DDD)

In a report released today, James Ricchiuti from Needham maintained a Hold rating on 3D Systems (DDD). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 58.4% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Benchmark Electronics, Teledyne Technologies, and Faro Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on 3D Systems is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $6.67, representing a -22.3% downside. In a report issued on April 27, Piper Sandler also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $7.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $12.57 and a one-year low of $5.20. Currently, 3D Systems has an average volume of 2.51M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 64 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DDD in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three dimensional printing solutions. It includes three dimensional printers, materials, software, on demand manufacturing services, and digital design tools. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.