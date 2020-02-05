Needham Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Viavi Solutions (VIAV)

Needham analyst Alex Henderson reiterated a Buy rating on Viavi Solutions (VIAV) today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.6% and a 56.4% success rate. Henderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Optoelectronics, Lumentum Holdings, and Extreme Networks.

Viavi Solutions has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.00, representing a 23.0% upside. In a report issued on February 3, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $16.35 and a one-year low of $11.62. Currently, Viavi Solutions has an average volume of 1.74M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 104 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of VIAV in relation to earlier this year.

Viavi Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

