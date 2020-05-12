Needham Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Veracyte (VCYT)

In a report released today, Stephen Unger from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Veracyte (VCYT), with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $26.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Unger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 72.1% success rate. Unger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Myriad Genetics, Thermo Fisher, and PerkinElmer.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Veracyte with a $31.00 average price target, implying a 16.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Leerink Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

Based on Veracyte’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $31.12 million and GAAP net loss of $11.72 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $29.53 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.92 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 67 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of VCYT in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in March 2020, Bonnie Anderson, the Chairman & CEO of VCYT bought 16,000 shares for a total of $42,880.

Veracyte, Inc. engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H. Anderson and Y. Douglas Dolginow on August 15, 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.