Needham Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Teledyne Technologies (TDY)

Needham analyst James Ricchiuti maintained a Buy rating on Teledyne Technologies (TDY) today and set a price target of $400.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $376.88, close to its 52-week high of $380.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.7% and a 65.2% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as SolarEdge Technologies, Benchmark Electronics, and Faro Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Teledyne Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $360.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Teledyne Technologies’ market cap is currently $13.74B and has a P/E ratio of 37.29. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.35.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 70 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TDY in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2019, Paul David Miller, a Director at TDY sold 5,021 shares for a total of $1,715,232.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation; Digital Imaging; Aerospace and Defense Electronics; and Engineered Systems.