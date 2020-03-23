Needham Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Tapestry (TPR)

Needham analyst Rick Patel maintained a Buy rating on Tapestry (TPR) today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.69, close to its 52-week low of $10.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Patel has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -20.3% and a 22.7% success rate. Patel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Designer Brands, Capri Holdings, and Ralph Lauren.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tapestry is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $27.92, implying a 132.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $36.06 and a one-year low of $10.85. Currently, Tapestry has an average volume of 4.58M.

Tapestry, Inc. engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate.