Needham Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Revance Therapeutics (RVNC)

In a report released today, Serge Belanger from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Revance Therapeutics (RVNC), with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.2% and a 35.4% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Revance Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $32.75, implying a 102.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 1, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Revance Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $89K and GAAP net loss of $45.33 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $487K and had a GAAP net loss of $40.62 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications, including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders. The company was founded by Jacob M. Waugh and L. Daniel Browne on August 10, 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.