Needham Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Plexus (PLXS)

Needham analyst James Ricchiuti maintained a Buy rating on Plexus (PLXS) today and set a price target of $67.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $45.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 54.8% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as SolarEdge Technologies, Benchmark Electronics, and Teledyne Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Plexus with a $78.00 average price target, representing a 78.1% upside. In a report issued on March 9, J.P. Morgan also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $84.00 price target.

Based on Plexus’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $852 million and net profit of $31.01 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $766 million and had a net profit of $22.23 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 119 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PLXS in relation to earlier this year.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors. The company operates through the following geographical segments: Americas (AMER); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Asia-Pacific (APAC). Plexus was founded by Peter Strandwitz, Shirani Ramin and John L. Nussbaum in 1979 and is headquartered in Neenah, WI.

