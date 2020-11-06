Needham Sticks to Its Buy Rating for PFSweb (PFSW)

In a report released today, Ryan MacDonald from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on PFSweb (PFSW), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.58.

According to TipRanks.com, MacDonald is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 40.4% and a 80.9% success rate. MacDonald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Coupa Software, Verint Systems, and ChannelAdvisor.

PFSweb has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.83.

The company has a one-year high of $9.89 and a one-year low of $1.50. Currently, PFSweb has an average volume of 102K.

PFSweb, Inc. engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. It operates through the LiveArea Professional Services, and PFS Operations. The The LiveArea Professional Services segment offers services to support and improve the digital shopping experience of shopping online, such as strategic commerce consulting, strategy, design, and digital marketing services and technology services. The PFS Operations segment covers services to support and improve the physical experience, such as order management, order fulfillment, customer care, and payment services. The company was founded by Mark C. Layton in 1994 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.