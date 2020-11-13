Needham Sticks to Its Buy Rating for OncoCyte (OCX)

Howard Kim- November 13, 2020, 6:55 AM EDT

In a report released today, Stephen Unger from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on OncoCyte (OCX), with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Unger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 35.6% and a 72.3% success rate. Unger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Myriad Genetics, Thermo Fisher, and PerkinElmer.

OncoCyte has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.67, which is a 109.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 9, KeyBanc also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

Based on OncoCyte’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $143K and GAAP net loss of $9.11 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $5.38 million.

OncoCyte Corp. is a pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel, non-invasive, liquid biopsy diagnostics for the early detection of cancer. The company was founded in September 2009 and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

