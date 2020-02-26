Needham Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Gamida Cell (GMDA)

In a report released yesterday, Chad Messer from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Gamida Cell (GMDA), with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.35, close to its 52-week low of $2.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 42.6% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Gamida Cell with a $18.50 average price target, a 310.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $13.43 and a one-year low of $2.93. Currently, Gamida Cell has an average volume of 29.62K.

Gamida Cell Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cell therapies that are designed to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.