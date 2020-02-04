Needham Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Five9 (FIVN)

Needham analyst Scott Berg maintained a Buy rating on Five9 (FIVN) today and set a price target of $82.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $72.71, close to its 52-week high of $74.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.3% and a 68.8% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Cornerstone Ondemand, Ceridian HCM Holding, and Bill.com Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Five9 is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $72.92.

Based on Five9’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $1.6 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $3.73 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 111 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FIVN in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2019, Kimberly Alexy, a Director at FIVN sold 5,000 shares for a total of $325,550.

Five9, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It offers end-to-end solutions with omnichannel routing, analytics, WFO, and AI to increase agent productivity and deliver tangible business results. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.