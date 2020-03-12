Needham Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Designer Brands (DBI)

In a report released today, Rick Patel from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Designer Brands (DBI), with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.10, close to its 52-week low of $11.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Patel is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -11.8% and a 25.6% success rate. Patel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Capri Holdings, Ralph Lauren, and Stitch Fix.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Designer Brands is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $21.00.

Based on Designer Brands’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $43.46 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $45.73 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 28 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DBI in relation to earlier this year.

Designer Brands, Inc. engages in the design, production, and retail of footwear and accessory brands. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, Canada Retail, Brand Portfolio, and Others. The U.S. Retail segment focuses on stores operated in the U.S. under the DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse banner and its related e-commerce site.