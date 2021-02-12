Needham Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Cryolife (CRY)

In a report released today, Michael Matson from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Cryolife (CRY), with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $25.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.4% and a 73.1% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Cardiovascular Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cryolife is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $31.00, which is a 25.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

Cryolife’s market cap is currently $987.4M and has a P/E ratio of -66.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -6.24.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 77 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

CryoLife, Inc. engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Medical Devices and Preservation Services. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue; JOTEC products, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot and PhotoFix. The Preservation Services segment focuses on external services revenues from the preservation of cardiac and vascular tissues. The company was founded on January 19, 1984 and is headquartered in Kennesaw, GA.