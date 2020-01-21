Needham Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Bel Fuse (BELFA)

Needham analyst James Ricchiuti reiterated a Buy rating on Bel Fuse (BELFA) today and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.7% and a 65.2% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as SolarEdge Technologies, Benchmark Electronics, and Teledyne Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Bel Fuse with a $21.00 average price target.

Based on Bel Fuse’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $6.49 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $4.03 million.

Bel Fuse, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Asia, and Europe. Its products include magnetic, power transformers, modules, circuit protection, fiber optic connectors, and interconnect devices.