Needham Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Asure (ASUR)

In a report released today, Ryan MacDonald from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Asure (ASUR), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.60.

According to TipRanks.com, MacDonald is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 39.1% and a 75.7% success rate. MacDonald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Verint Systems, ChannelAdvisor, and Coupa Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Asure is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.00.

Asure’s market cap is currently $119.7M and has a P/E ratio of 3.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 25.57.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 31 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ASUR in relation to earlier this year.

Asure Software, Inc. engages in the provision of workforce management software solutions and services. It offers cloud-based software-as-a-service solutions under the AsureSpace and AsureForce brands. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.