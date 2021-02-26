Needham Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)

In a report released today, Joseph Stringer from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS), with a price target of $59.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $45.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Stringer is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 46.7% success rate. Stringer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crispr Therapeutics AG, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Theravance Biopharma.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $62.67, a 36.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $57.00 price target.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $3.59B and has a P/E ratio of -5.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 34.60.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of APLS in relation to earlier this year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.