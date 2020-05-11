Needham Remains a Hold on Wright Medical Group (WMGI)

In a report released today, Michael Matson from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Wright Medical Group (WMGI). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $29.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 56.4% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

Wright Medical Group has an analyst consensus of Hold.

Based on Wright Medical Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $249 million and GAAP net loss of $16.02 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $238 million and had a GAAP net loss of $33.77 million.

Wright Medical Group NV engages in the provision of medical device products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Lower Extremities and Biologics; U.S. Upper Extremities; International Extremities and Biologics; and Corporate. The U.S. Lower Extremities and Biologics includes the sale of its lower extremities products, such as joint implants and bone fixation devices for the foot and ankle; and biologics products used to support treatment of damaged or diseased bone, tendons, and soft tissues or to stimulate bone growth. The U.S. Upper Extremities segment focuses on joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, and hand; and products used across several anatomic sites to mechanically repair tissue-to-tissue or tissue-to-bone injuries, and other ancillary products. The International Extremities and Biologics segment covers all lower and upper extremities products, as well as associated biologics products. The Corporate segment reflects general and administrative expenses not specifically associated with other segments. The company was founded by Frank O. Wright in 1950 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.