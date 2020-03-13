Needham Remains a Hold on Walt Disney (DIS)

In a report released today, Laura Martin from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Walt Disney (DIS). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $91.81, close to its 52-week low of $91.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 57.5% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Nielsen Holdings, World Wrestling, and ViacomCBS.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Walt Disney with a $152.59 average price target, which is a 56.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 10, Bernstein also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $119.00 price target.

Based on Walt Disney’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $20.78 billion and net profit of $2.11 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $15.26 billion and had a net profit of $2.79 billion.

