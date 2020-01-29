Needham Remains a Hold on Silicon Laboratories (SLAB)

In a report released today, Rajvindra Gill from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Silicon Laboratories (SLAB). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $103.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 62.4% success rate. Gill covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Everspin Technologies, and Smart Global Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Silicon Laboratories with a $123.67 average price target, which is an 11.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 16, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $120.00 price target.

Silicon Laboratories’ market cap is currently $5.14B and has a P/E ratio of 214.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.74.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc. designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. It offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio & radio, modems and TV & Video product categories.