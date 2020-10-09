Needham Remains a Hold on Salesforce (CRM)

In a report issued on February 26, Scott Berg from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Salesforce (CRM). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $260.22, close to its 52-week high of $284.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.7% and a 71.7% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, Cornerstone Ondemand, and BigCommerce Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Salesforce with a $266.40 average price target, representing a 0.8% upside. In a report issued on February 26, Bernstein also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $180.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $284.50 and a one-year low of $115.29. Currently, Salesforce has an average volume of 6.82M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 418 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CRM in relation to earlier this year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform. The firm also provides guidance, support, training, and advisory services. The company was founded by Marc Russell Benioff, Parker Harris, David Moellenhoff, and Frank Dominguez in February 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

