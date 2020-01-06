Needham Remains a Hold on NeoPhotonics (NPTN)

Needham analyst Alex Henderson maintained a Hold rating on NeoPhotonics (NPTN) on January 2. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.91, close to its 52-week high of $9.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 54.7% success rate. Henderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Optoelectronics, Lumentum Holdings, and Ceragon Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NeoPhotonics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.36.

Based on NeoPhotonics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $2.27 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $6.73 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NPTN in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Michael Sophie, a Director at NPTN sold 20,116 shares for a total of $181,044.

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components. The company was founded on October 31, 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.