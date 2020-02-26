Needham Remains a Hold on Merit Medical Systems (MMSI)

Needham analyst Michael Matson maintained a Hold rating on Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $39.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 60.0% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Merit Medical Systems with a $43.80 average price target, a 1.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Barrington also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Based on Merit Medical Systems’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $4.21 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $9.19 million.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. engages in the manufacture and market of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.