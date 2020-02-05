Needham Remains a Hold on Kla-Tencor (KLAC)

Needham analyst Quinn Bolton maintained a Hold rating on Kla-Tencor (KLAC) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $178.80, close to its 52-week high of $184.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 24.8% and a 73.2% success rate. Bolton covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Advanced Energy Industries, and Ultra Clean Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kla-Tencor is a Hold with an average price target of $173.33, representing a -0.6% downside. In a report released today, Susquehanna also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $180.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $184.50 and a one-year low of $101.34. Currently, Kla-Tencor has an average volume of 1.15M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 89 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of KLAC in relation to earlier this year.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors.