Needham Remains a Hold on Coherent (COHR)

Needham analyst James Ricchiuti maintained a Hold rating on Coherent (COHR) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $144.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 63.0% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Benchmark Electronics, Teledyne Technologies, and Faro Technologies.

Coherent has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $171.00.

The company has a one-year high of $178.08 and a one-year low of $78.21. Currently, Coherent has an average volume of 169.2K.

Coherent, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS) business segments. The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications. The ILS segment covers laser sources, sub-systems, and tools primarily used for industrial laser materials processing. The company was founded by Eugene Watson on May 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.