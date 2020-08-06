Needham Remains a Hold on 3D Systems (DDD)

In a report released today, James Ricchiuti from Needham maintained a Hold rating on 3D Systems (DDD). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 64.0% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Benchmark Electronics, Teledyne Technologies, and Faro Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on 3D Systems is a Hold with an average price target of $8.00.

Based on 3D Systems’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $135 million and GAAP net loss of $18.92 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $152 million and had a GAAP net loss of $24.39 million.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three dimensional printing solutions. It includes three dimensional printers, materials, software, on demand manufacturing services, and digital design tools. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

