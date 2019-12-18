Needham Remains a Buy on ViacomCBS (VIAC)

Needham analyst Laura Martin maintained a Buy rating on ViacomCBS (VIAC) today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $40.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.7% and a 64.7% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as World Wrestling, Walt Disney, and Discovery.

ViacomCBS has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $50.29, representing a 25.7% upside. In a report issued on December 5, Barrington also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $47.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $53.71 and a one-year low of $35.02. Currently, ViacomCBS has an average volume of 5.83M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 48 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of VIAC in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Gary Countryman, a Director at VIAC sold 5,093 shares for a total of $198,065.

ViacomCBS, Inc. operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media.