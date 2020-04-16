Needham Remains a Buy on Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA)

Needham analyst Serge Belanger maintained a Buy rating on Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA) today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.8% and a 36.5% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.00.

Based on Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $7.64 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $7.58 million.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.