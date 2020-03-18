Needham Remains a Buy on Upland Software (UPLD)

In a report released today, Scott Berg from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Upland Software (UPLD), with a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.09, close to its 52-week low of $21.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 52.5% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Cornerstone Ondemand, Ceridian HCM Holding, and Tyler Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Upland Software with a $49.00 average price target, which is an 113.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Upland Software’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $19.87 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $2.69 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Upland Software, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.