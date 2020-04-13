Needham Remains a Buy on Upland Software (UPLD)

Brian Anderson- April 13, 2020, 5:53 AM EDT

In a report released today, Scott Berg from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Upland Software (UPLD), with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $28.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.4% and a 58.8% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Cornerstone Ondemand, Ceridian HCM Holding, and Tyler Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Upland Software with a $45.20 average price target.

Based on Upland Software’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $66.07 million and GAAP net loss of $19.87 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $45.18 million and had a net profit of $1.8 million.

Upland Software, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software applications for the information technology, marketing, finance, professional services, and process functions within organizations. Its applications address enterprise work challenges in the following categories: Project & Information Technology Management, Workflow Automation, and Digital Engagement. The company was founded by John T. McDonald in July 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

